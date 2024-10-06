It has been confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Sue Gray, the Labour Chief of Staff, has resigned from her position. It comes amid rumours of power struggles and internal clashes between the high-ranking official and some of her political colleagues.

Why has Sue Gray resigned, and what is her new job?

Gray, of course, became a household name shortly after the pandemic, when she was commissioned to investigate the Tories and their senior leadership in the wake of Partygate. Her findings were damning, and ultimately heaped pressure on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This has left something of a sour taste in the mouth of the Tories and their supporters, some of whom claim that Gray ‘stitched-up’ the ex-PM. After joining Keir Starmer’s team, the complaints got louder – and it’s something she references in her resignation statement.

What is the Council of Regions and Nations?

According to Sue Gray, ‘intense commentary around her position’ played a part in her stepping down. She will also take on the role as an Envoy for the Council of Regions and Nations, retaining a position of power within the Labour administration.

The Council, which was created over the summer by Mr. Starmer, will involve the Prime Minister, the First Ministers of the three devolved administrations, and the mayors of England’s combined authorities. These figures will work together to solve issues at a regionalised level.

“I am pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s Envoy for the Regions and Nations. It has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risks becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change, so I have chosen to stand aside.”

“I am looking forward to drawing on my experience to support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to help deliver the government’s objectives across the nations and regions of the UK – in addition to building a close partnership with devolved governments.” | Sue Gray

Keir Starmer pays tribute to outgoing Chief of Staff

In a brief statement, Sir Keir also passed on his regards to Gray, making no reference to reported internal squabbles. He instead thanked her for ‘getting the programme of change started’, branding her role as a ‘vital’ one and confirming her switch to a new job.

“I want to thank Sue Gray for all the support she has given me… to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change. She played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I’m delighted she will continue that work.” | Keir Starmer