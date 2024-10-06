We doubt Liz Truss will see the funny side of this. The ‘blink and you will miss her’ Prime Minister, who spent just 49 days in office, is once again being trolled by the notorious lettuce that managed to hold up longer than she did.

The Liz Truss Lettuce honoured with unofficial blue plaque

A blue plaque honouring the lettuce has been unveiled at the Tesco store in Walthamstow, where the vegetable was initially purchased back in 2022. Of course, this is an ‘unofficial’ bestowment – and blue plaques are given out to places of cultural or historical significance.

Inscribed on the monument is a brief message, which neatly summarises the sheer insanity of British politics at the time – and the 14 years of Conservative rule that led us here. It says; “A lettuce purchased here in 2022 lasted longer than Prime Minister Liz Truss (49 days).”

‘Blue plaque’ at Walthamstow @Tesco honours lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss. At the death of @trussliz 49 days as #PrimeMinister a wilting 60p iceberg lettuce from #Tesco in a blond wig was declared the winner of a race to last longest. pic.twitter.com/IHWS4FTKyV — Assem Sweidan (@AssemSweidan) October 5, 2024

How Liz Truss lost to a lettuce

Well, the lettuce does have a pretty good claim to fame. It became *the* viral star of Liz Truss’ comically-brief time as PM. Towards the last few weeks of her premiership, the alarm bells were already ringing, and the team at the Daily Star came up with a bonkers idea.

They bought the lettuce, dressed it up with fake eyes and a wig, put it on a live stream, and asked one very pertinent question: Who would last longer – the salad item, or the latest Tory incumbent? Incredibly, Truss was ousted while her green-coloured rival was still flourishing.

Not everyone is impressed, though…

Back in August, Liz Truss was stung by a Led By Donkeys prank that referenced her defeat to the lettuce. They unveiled a banner with the pair side by side during a speaking engagement of hers. She branded the stunt ‘unfunny’, before leaving the stage.

Sadly, it also seems that bosses at the local Tesco store were also left unamused. After the blue plaque was ‘unveiled’ on Friday, store management removed the item later that day. Talk about a bunch of killjoys, eh?