He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Charles had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the King during a walkabout.

