Recently, we all started re-evaluating what we spend our money on. Because of this, many people have ditched their satellite subscription packages with companies like BT and Sky, and instead, they are relying on streaming services for their entertainment needs. Now, many may need to cut back further, which is why we have put together this post on how to save money on your streaming services.

The popularity of streaming services in 2022

According to ExpressVPN’s report on streaming trends in 2022, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ are as popular as ever. In fact, this is the first year in history when streaming viewership surpassed the good old cable. From true crime to fantasy and adventure, people find that streaming services can more than cater to their needs.

Even though streaming services have a lot to offer, and many find them more cost-effective than standard cable subscriptions, there are still ways to get more of your streaming service subscriptions.

Four ways to save money on your streaming services

Sign-up on Black Friday or other discounts – There are almost always big discounts for streaming services on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Boxing Day is another good time of year to secure great deals. So, choose your sign-up date carefully.

Look for bundled services – There are a lot of companies nowadays that offer streaming services as a perk, so this is something worth looking into. For example, we know that EE offers Netflix or Apple TV as a smart benefit if you choose one of their select phone plans. Disney+ is also available via Three. Some internet providers can offer streaming services as well. You will need to do some digging to unearth the best bundles for you. And remember – the key is to bundle services you need or already use rather than simply buying something extra and ultimately spending more.

Opt for ads – Yes, we know ads can be very annoying. However, when you had a satellite TV plan, you had no choice but to watch them. So, you have to ask yourself whether it is really worth paying more to avoid 30 seconds of adverts.

Select a yearly plan – Most streaming providers offer a discount if you select an annual plan. For example, Amazon Prime and Disney+ will give you 12 months for the price of 10 if you choose a yearly plan and pay upfront. While this may seem like a lot to pay in one go, you are saving over the entire year, so it’s definitely worth considering if you can afford it.

Use these money-saving tips when streaming and enjoy big savings

There are many different ways you can make your money go further when streaming shows. We hope the tips we have provided can help you enjoy streaming while staying on a budget.