A Dutch comedy sketch has perfectly summed up the state of the world at the moment, taking aim at Donald Trump and JD Vance in particular.

Earlier this month, Trump and Vance were involved in an explosive argument with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky when he visited the White House.

Perhaps most memorably – for all the wrong reasons – vice-president Vance asked Zelensky if he had ever “said thank you” to Trump and the US for their support of Ukraine during its war with Russia.

A few days after this, Dutch sketch show Klikbeet decided the whole thing was so ludicrous that they couldn’t not write a sketch about it.

In the satirical clip, a man is run over by another man in a car. Whilst the arriving emergency services are initially keen to help, they soon change their attitude towards the injured pedestrian when they ask if he said “thank you.”

You can watch the sketch below.

The whole thing is a clear metaphor for the Trump administration’s treatment of Ukraine and Zelensky, and has been praised online.

Reacting to the sketch on Instagram, one person wrote: “I’m from the US and I approve the sarcasm of this message. I promise we’re not all as bad as the world thinks. We are embarrassed of our country’s leaders. So many of us hate what’s happening right now. We’re sorry.”

Another said: “Dutch honesty makes great comedy.”

A third commented: “We (the Americans paying attention) are completely embarrassed by the leader of the free world. He shows us every day what a shake down artist is.”

Someone else said the sketch was “tragic, but so on point.” “It is so comforting to see other countries put out messages like this, as the hate and vengeance here makes it difficult to navigate everyday life,” they added.

Related: Next Canadian PM Mark Carney vows to win Trump trade war in explosive speech