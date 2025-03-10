A former chief of NATO has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will ‘wreak havoc’ in Europe if Ukraine capitulates.

NATO’s ex-deputy supreme Allied commander in Europe, Sir Richard Shirreff, labelled US President Donald Trump’s comments on the alliance and actions over the Ukraine war as a ‘mortal blow’.

Sir Richard warned that a Trump brokered peace deal that leads to the capitulation of Ukraine could cause Putin to rearm and rebuild.

“He’s never going to give up on his aim of taking over the whole of Ukraine either,” he told The Sun.

Additionally, Sir Richard predicts that after taking over Ukraine, Putin will place Kremlin puppets in control of Georgia, Moldova and Romania, before turning his attention to the Baltics.

Sir Richard said it is this that will lead to a direct war between the Kremlin and Europe.

Furthermore, he discussed the important of Europe continuing to provide arms to Ukraine and added that those remaining in NATO should look at recruiting soldiers.

“If Europe is fractured, and if Europe doesn’t step up to the mark, then I really fear for our future,” he warned.

President Trump has been criticised over the press he has put on Ukraine by withdrawing military aid from the US.

Previously, the US were responsible for paying 22 percent of the annual NATO budget (around £3.2 billion), however now it now pays just less than 16 percent.

However, the US spends more on its defence than the rest of the globe combined, making it one of the most potent military forces on the planet.

