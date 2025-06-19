The dramatic moment a SpaceX rocket exploded into a humongous fireball following a ‘major anomaly’ has been caught on camera.

Elon Musk seems to be a bloke who can’t catch a broke at the moment, from feuding with the President of the United States, being accused of taking drugs and now seeing a second one of his rockets destroyed in a matter of weeks.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night (18 June) at around 11pm at the Massey’s Testing Center in Texas with the explosion being caught on live stream.

The fireball was so big and burnt so bright that the footage was flooded with white for a handful of seconds.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

SpaceX were testing their ‘Starship’ rocket which is the most powerful ever made and is expected to pave the way to a golden era of human space exploration.

However, before the ship can undergo manned missions, it must first complete tests without people about with the latest test proving the importance of such procedures.

The rocket was undergoing a ‘static fire test’ to test out the boosters with the spacecraft remaining tethered to the ground.

However, the rocket exploded as preparation were being made with SpaceX describing the cause as a ‘major anomaly’.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

“Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue.”

It is unsure if the massive explosion has done any damage to the surrounding launching facility.

This the latest SpaceX failure for Musk. Last month, another of his Starship rockets span out of control and crashed during a test flight.