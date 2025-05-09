MAGA fanatics have lost their minds after finding out that Pope Leo XIV is anti-Trump, accusing him of being ‘woke.’

On Thursday, Chicago-born cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the 267th pontiff, and the first ever American pope.

No doubt many MAGA supporters were desperate to claims this as a win for Donald Trump’s America. However, it wasn’t long before people realised Prevost has actually made his feelings on the US president pretty clear.

On several occasions, and dating as far back as 2015, he has shared articles and post on X calling out Trump for his anti-immigration stance. He also shared an article in February this year criticising vice-president JD Vance for his comments claiming Christians ‘prioritise’ their love.

A quick bit of research also reveals that Pope Leo XIV has previously shown his support for stronger gun control in the US and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Predictably, Trump’s fanatical MAGA lot have reacted to these revelations in a very calm and measured way, by claiming he is ‘suffering from the woke mind virus.’

The new pope suffers from the woke mind virus.



Very sad news.



This virus didn’t escape anyone! pic.twitter.com/fe3rYHJrOi — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) May 8, 2025

Alt-right conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich labelled the new Pope an “open borders globalist”, sharing screenshots of him retweeting posts about gun control and deportations to El Salvador.

Sorry, Catholics. This new Pope is an open borders globalist. He will be pushing for abortion soon. This isn’t a guess. You can scroll his X account and see what he’s been up to. pic.twitter.com/5twb7eyQ8a — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, MAGA influencer Vince Langman said Prevost was a “WOKE never Trumper liberal,” and implied his election as pontiff had been a deliberate political move from the Catholic church.

In case you're wondering why they picked an American to be a Pope for the first time in history.

He's a WOKE Never Trumper liberal

That's why! pic.twitter.com/yJ52oa7itI — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 8, 2025

Joey Mannarino, a pro-Trump social media personality, claimed Prevost was worse than his predecessor Pope Francis. In a separate tweet, he labelled Pope Leo a “liberal piece of s**t.”

So the new Pope has recently attacked JD Vance, shown solidarity with Kilmar Abrego-Garcia and begged Trump to open the borders like Biden had them.



This guy is worse than Francis. — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 8, 2025

And Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has previously described herself as a “proud Islamophobe”, simply called Prevost a “WOKE MARXIST POPE.”

WOKE MARXIST POPE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

There’s nothing more glorious than MAGA tears.

