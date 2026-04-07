US President Donald Trump is “exhibiting all the signs of dementia”, a doctor has warned, as he sounded the alarm over the president’s health.

On Sunday, Dr. Vin Gupta warned on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump, 79, has five concerning symptoms of dementia.

“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties”, Gupta wrote on X.

“Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia”, the doctor concluded.

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

His warnings came just hours after a foul-mouthed Trump launched into a tirade on Truth Social.

Trump ordered Iran to “open the f**kin’ Strait [of Hormuz]” or otherwise face hell, warning US attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be like nothing seen before.

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“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*kin’ Strait, you crazy bstards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Since then, the eyes of the world have been on Trump and Iran as the deadline of 8pm ET (00:00 GMT) looms.

In a post on Tuesday, Trump said “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if a deal is not reached.

This came after he said he was ‘not worried’ about potentially committing war crimes in Iran and warned that the entirety of Iran “can be taken out in one night.”

All this, combined with what we already know about Trump’s personality and mindset, has increased fears that the president could resort to nuclear weapons in the war.