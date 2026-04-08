Donald Trump’s ceasefire agreement with Iran has served to highlight just how stupid and pointless his war was.

Overnight, Trump announced there will be a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on the condition that Iran agrees to allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president said this came after discussions with the leadership of Pakistan.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social: “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”

Iran had sent the US and Israel a ten-point plan for ending the war, which Trump described as a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” he said.

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Iranian state media has since reported on what the ten-point plan contains – and it’s only served to highlight what a colossal waste of time the conflict has been.

Conditions include the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions on Iran, allowing Iran continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The plan also reportedly allows Iran and Oman to charge a fee of up to $2m a ship on vessels transiting through the strait, money that Iran will use for reconstruction.

So effectively, Trump has given Iran everything they wanted in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was already open before the US and Israel decided to start bombing Iran.

So Trump basically gave Iran everything they wanted and we got the Strait of Hormuz opening… which was already open before the war started. ART OF THE DEAL EVERYONE! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 8, 2026

Reacting to the ceasefire, US Senator Chris Murphy slammed Trump for his “stunning and heartbreaking” incompetence.

It appears Trump just agreed to give Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz, a history-changing win for Iran.



The level of incompetence is both stunning and heartbreaking.



What on earth is happening? pic.twitter.com/5hEyg5KkZ5 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 7, 2026

His fellow Democrat colleague Jim McGovern also highlighted the futility of the last six weeks.

So he’ll stop bombing Iran in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz…



…which was open before he started bombing Iran.



Got it. https://t.co/xk53SZpSeu — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 7, 2026

And this sentiment was echoed by many others, with descriptions of the deal ranging from a “horrible result” to “the biggest strategic defeat” the US had suffered in decades.

This is Iran's 10 point plan – which Trump has accepted as "a workable basis on which to negotiate."



Have no doubt:



This is the biggest strategic defeat suffered by the US since its emergence as a superpower. https://t.co/5pplRm40NI pic.twitter.com/B3b0Gn66L1 — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) April 7, 2026

AP: The two-week ceasefire plan includes allowing both Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz



“The art of the deal” — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 8, 2026

The Big Victory that Trump points to here is that Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz.



The Strait of Hormuz was completely open before Israel and the US attacked. It was closed only as a response to the war.



So congrats on getting the Strait of Hormuz re-opened. Huge victory. https://t.co/DGETloxS67 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 7, 2026

Of course, this is before we even consider the fuel and energy shortage that is looming on the horizon as the impact of the last six weeks reveals itself.

Let no one tell you this is a victory in negotiation from Trump – this will go down as one of the stupidest wars fought in modern history.