Zia Yusuf has been embarrassingly fact-checked after revealing the list of nations that Reform UK would threaten to slap with visa bans.

On Tuesday, Yusuf announced that, if Reform came into power, the party would ban visas to nationals of several countries unless they drop demands for slavery reparations from the UK.

The list included Caribbean countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, along with African countries including Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

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However, there was one territory on the list that caught the attention of many: Montserrat.

That is because the tiny island is in fact, as many of you may already be aware, a British Overseas Territory.

This means that citizens of Montserrat are British and therefore do not need a visa to work or visit the UK.

This was helpfully pointed out to Yusuf both in a community note under his tweet.

A Reform government would ban visas to nationals of these countries unless they drop their demands for reparations:



Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

CARICOM

Dominica

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kenya

Montserrat

Nigeria

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent… — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) April 7, 2026

Several others took it upon themselves to give Yusuf and his party a quick lesson in British territories.

Montserrat is a British Overseas Territory and its inhabitants are British citizens, so. https://t.co/6kATRHjjL8 — Yuan Yi Zhu (@yuanyi_z) April 7, 2026

Stupidest political party on the planet is saying they won’t issue visas to people living in Montserrat, a British Overseas Territory. https://t.co/eDXnSma5us — thelefttake (@thelefttake) April 7, 2026

He’s a liar a fraud. Montserrat he says 🙈 https://t.co/6FQJqMgpzi — For the many and not the few ❤️✊ (@eddygraham39) April 7, 2026

Montserrat is literally a British overseas territory… https://t.co/GqtiPRjNaa — Stuart Restorationist (@StuartRest1688) April 7, 2026

You’d think for a party that claim to be such proud patriots, they’d know which overseas territories are still part of Britain.