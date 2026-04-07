Zia Yusuf has been embarrassingly fact-checked after revealing the list of nations that Reform UK would threaten to slap with visa bans.
On Tuesday, Yusuf announced that, if Reform came into power, the party would ban visas to nationals of several countries unless they drop demands for slavery reparations from the UK.
The list included Caribbean countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, along with African countries including Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.
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However, there was one territory on the list that caught the attention of many: Montserrat.
That is because the tiny island is in fact, as many of you may already be aware, a British Overseas Territory.
This means that citizens of Montserrat are British and therefore do not need a visa to work or visit the UK.
This was helpfully pointed out to Yusuf both in a community note under his tweet.
Several others took it upon themselves to give Yusuf and his party a quick lesson in British territories.
You’d think for a party that claim to be such proud patriots, they’d know which overseas territories are still part of Britain.