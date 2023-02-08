Dominic Raab’s agitated glare became the focus of most people’s attention on social media today.

The under-fire deputy prime minister stared Sir Keir Starmer down in a pretty vicious fashion ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to parliament.

Is Dominic Raab okay? pic.twitter.com/tHylZbBs7J — Matt Grant (@mattgrantsky) February 8, 2023

Last week it was revealed Raab has been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants.

Eight formal allegations have been levelled against him and are being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

But The Guardian says all but two of the those complaints involve multiple accusers, with a number of Raab’s private office staff from his time as foreign secretary believed to have made submissions.

He denies all allegations.

Left: Dominic Raab gives Keir Starmer a strange look at the Zelensky address in Parliament



Right: Dominic Raab saying he will rebut and refute any claims of bullying pic.twitter.com/ftNHD72uKx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 8, 2023

Speaking in parliament last week, Starmer brought up the allegations against him.

He asked: “How would he feel if one of his friends or relatives was being forced to work for a bully, because the man at the top was too weak to do anything about it”

Dominic Raab really didn't like Keir Starmer reminding him of the 24 cases of bullying against him.



"How would he feel if one of his friends or relatives was being forced to work for a bully, because the man at the top was too weak to do anything about it"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/z6wkM0V5qJ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 1, 2023

Clearly, judging by this reaction, the comments have irked Raab somewhat.

Love the way Dominic Raab scowled at Keir Starmer as he chatted with Rishi Sunak. He looked like a jealous boyfriend! pic.twitter.com/mLguWy2Vh0 — Mark Thomas (@Mark_J_Thomas) February 8, 2023

Related: Elevenses: The Right To Be Wrong