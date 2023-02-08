Dominic Raab’s agitated glare became the focus of most people’s attention on social media today.
The under-fire deputy prime minister stared Sir Keir Starmer down in a pretty vicious fashion ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to parliament.
Last week it was revealed Raab has been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants.
Eight formal allegations have been levelled against him and are being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.
But The Guardian says all but two of the those complaints involve multiple accusers, with a number of Raab’s private office staff from his time as foreign secretary believed to have made submissions.
He denies all allegations.
Speaking in parliament last week, Starmer brought up the allegations against him.
He asked: “How would he feel if one of his friends or relatives was being forced to work for a bully, because the man at the top was too weak to do anything about it”
Clearly, judging by this reaction, the comments have irked Raab somewhat.
