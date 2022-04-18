There’s been something of a meltdown on the right-leaning side of social media this week, after alleged plans to rename Gladstone Park after Diane Abbott were made public. However, Brent Council are still considering alternatives.

Diane Abbott Park loading? Maybe not just yet…

The park, currently named after the 19th-century Prime Minister William Gladstone, is set for an identity adjustment. This follows a local government led review into historical slavery practices.

It has been determined that Gladstone Park needs a name that reflects more modern values, and Diane Abbott – the long-serving Labour MP for Hackney – has been proposed as a new title for the sprawling green space.

Alternative names for Gladstone Park proposed

Brent Council had asked schoolchildren aged 13 and under to come up with suggestions for the park’s new image. The following four suggestions remain the frontrunners, and no final decision has yet been made.

Diversity Fields

Diane Abbott Park

BAME Park

Multi-faith Park

Diane Abbott rumours divide social media users

Many Britons have praised the initiative, which would acknowledge Diane Abbott’s three decades of service in Parliament. As the first black woman elected as an MP, she already has a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Racists losing their teeny, tiny minds because Gladstone Park could be renamed after Diane Abbott.

Better it's named after a politician who has done much to tackle racial inequality rather than a slave master.

If the park is named after Diane I really hope racists do boycott it — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) April 17, 2022

However, Diane Abbott is not everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s putting it mildly. She is often the target of vile and racist abuse, and frequently has her intelligence questioned by right-wing commentators. Needless to say, that particular crowd isn’t happy with the news.

But, for those experiencing high blood pressure, you can take a deep breath for now: A member of Brent Council has poured cold water on ‘Diane Abbott Park’, suggesting that alternatives to this new moniker are still on the table.

“Just because a person suggests something doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. There have been discussions about the park. In Brent we don’t rename, we add.” Brent Council spokesperson