Police have arrested on male suspect on Monday, after an unidentified security incident was reported in Whitehall. The situation forced a major road closure, and cops have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

‘Emergency incident’ puts police on high alert near Parliament

The alarm was raised late in the morning. Thankfully, there are no injuries or serious casualties to report. However, Police at the Ministry of Defence were summoned to help support the response. Here’s what we know so far…

An emergency situation was reported in Whitehall, at around 10:30 on Monday morning

The road was closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square due to an emergency services incident.

It’s understood a 29-year-old male has been arrested, but further details on the suspect remain sketchy.

The incident took place near the Houses of Parliament, and just down the road from 10 Downing Street.

All bus routes and public transport running through Whitehall have been diverted:

#Whitehall stays closed due to the incident earlier – buses 3, 11, 15, 24, 87, 88, 91, 159 and 453 are on diversion. https://t.co/mAvTo30GHX — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) April 18, 2022

What’s going on in Whitehall?

Westminster Police confirmed that the risk to the public is now non-existent, following the swift work of officers at the scene. Mystery still surrounds the incident, but the area has now been confirmed as ‘secure’:

“Officers are assisting the MOD Police at Horse Guards following an incident earlier this morning. A 29-year-old has man has been arrested & is in custody. There are no reports of any injuries & there is no known risk to the public. Further updates will be provided in due course.” Westminster Police statement

Watch: Police respond to Whitehall incident

A video of the police response has also been posted online. We can see several police cars enforcing a roadblock, as the street leading towards Parliament and Downing Street remains eerily empty. There will be more updates on this story as we receive them.