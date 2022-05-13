The Tory party chairman has denied making light of Downing Street parties after donating a champagne bottle signed by the Prime Minister to a charity auction.

The item was advertised to bidders as a “souvenir of partygate” at an event in Hertfordshire.

It comes as Jacob Rees-Mogg called the partygate fines a ‘non story.’

Naga Munchetty – Do these fines, more than 100, reflect well on this Tory government?



A spokesperson for Mr Dowden confirmed he had donated the bottle, but insisted he had “no prior knowledge” of its controversial description.

This was confirmed by the charity behind the fundraiser, the Hertfordshire Community Foundation, as it apologised for “any offence caused”.

Jay Rayner

An image of what appeared to be a catalogue advertising the item to bidders was shared by the food critic Jay Rayner on social media.

It described the bottle as a “souvenir of partygate and the exemplary behaviour and morality of our dear leader”, noting that the donation was made by Mr Dowden.

Mr Rayner tweeted: “Perhaps you thought the Conservative Party took partygate seriously.

“Last night a champagne bottle signed by @BorisJohnson was donated to a charity event in Hertfordshire by local MP and Tory party chairman @OliverDowden. Read the description.”

Reactions

This has not gone down as well as the champagne presumably did:

This demonstrates clearly how disgusting these Tories are. This is a direct insult to those who died from Covid and their families. How dare you, Dowden? — PeteMilford (@gullssinceaboy) May 13, 2022

Surely a cruel hoax? Tories would never demean themselves by laughing at our Covid dead like this? Surely…… — MMK (@mariamartak) May 13, 2022

Oliver is my MP. Can't wait to vote him out. This is awful. — James Whatley (@Whatleydude) May 13, 2022

Wow. Unbelievably tasteless and disrespectful to all those who lost loved ones and followed the rules. — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) May 13, 2022

If this is real it is disgusting. If it’s a hoax it shows how far the @Conservatives have fallen that we believe it is real. @OliverDowden please explain. #GTTO — Surrey Heath LibDems 🇺🇦 (@SurreyHeathLDs) May 13, 2022

The Daily Mail would do a 14 page pullout on this if it was Starmer signing a beer. https://t.co/WLz1QlzPiI — Jarmo (@jarmodj) May 13, 2022

'our dear leader'



🤢 — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) May 13, 2022

