Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges.

The Home Office has confirmed it will seek to send the Wikileaks founder to America, where he faces life in prison, after a lengthy court battle.

A spokesperson for the department said: ‘Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made.

‘Extradition requests are only sent to the Home Secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case.

‘On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal.

‘In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.

Wikileaks released a statement condemning the move.

BREAKING: UK Home Secretary approves extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the US where he would face a 175 year sentence – A dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy

The decision will be appealedhttps://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/5nWlxnWqO7 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

The CIA plan to murder Julian Assange and the fight to free him | @DoubleDownNews #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/8LTjMwyRQX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

Related: UK authorities playing role of ‘executioner’ in Assange case, fiancee says