Parts of the UK are expected to sizzle in temperatures of 34C (93.2F) as the hot spell of weather reaches its sweltering peak on Friday.

The Met Office said London and potentially some spots in East Anglia are most likely to reach the 34C high, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

It comes as a dangerous heatwave has hit much of the US Midwest and South.

Temperatures soared in Chicago and combined with the humidity to make it feel even hotter there and in other sweltering cities.

More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by the middle of week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures.

Lineker

With this in mind Gary Lineker tweeted: “Another heatwave over Europe and elsewhere. Records broken year on year. We’re like a cancer patient who knows there’s a tumour, but prefers to ignore it and hopes it goes away, even though it gets larger everyday. #DontLookUp.”

A lot of people came back with this sort of reply:

1.

Think it's called Summer, mate. — 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇱🇨👽OpinionatedAlien👽🇦🇬🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@FunkyA1ien) June 16, 2022

2.

It summer gary . Worry when its 40 degrees in winter — harry (@joeyewan) June 16, 2022

3.

The unbelievable project fear

Romans once had vineyards in the North of England climates change ask the Dinosaurs 🦕

The planet will do just fine 🙂 https://t.co/Cf4m4cqw8d — Martin Davies (@martin_davies1) June 17, 2022

4.

With his head buried in a crisp packet, he has missed the fact that impacts of climate on humans have all but disappeared. https://t.co/EkJlJ5tOYv — Bishop Hill (@aDissentient) June 17, 2022

5.

Repeat after me ! S U M M E R ! Summer ! It’s Summer ☀️❤️☀️ https://t.co/nmRVloJtwF — Cranberry Pointy Toes Kazi54 🌸🧚🏻🙂 (@KarenJukes2) June 16, 2022

You get the point…

Gary then tweeted:

Lots of experts on here thinking it’s just a warm couple of days in summer. I prefer to read actual real experts in their field. https://t.co/BpN9LngmnC — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

Kester Brewin replied supporting the ex-football star writing: “In which so many of the replies confirm the patient’s belligerent ignorance of the seriousness of their condition.”

In which so many of the replies confirm the patient's belligerent ignorance of the seriousness of their condition. https://t.co/FvWhPp2lBe — Kester Brewin (@kesterbrewin) June 16, 2022

As you can see Gary had enough of it and tweeted: “Right, I’m done with the wearisome, misinformed climate change deniers. Blocking as many as possible.”

Right, I’m done with the wearisome, misinformed climate change deniers. Blocking as many as possible. 👋🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

Well played.

