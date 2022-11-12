The Daily Mail has resorted to gutter journalism once again after it targeted Angela Rayner with more misogynistic trope.

Earlier this year the newspaper provoked controversy for an article headlined “Stone the crows! Tories accuse Rayner of Basic Instinct ploy to distract Boris”.

IPSO said they had received over 6,000 complaints about the article which alleged the deputy Labour leader tries to put Johnson “off his stride” in the chamber by crossing and uncrossing her legs when they clash during PMQs.

One MP reportedly said: “She knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks,” with the Mail’s political editor Glen Owen suggesting Rayner deploys a “fully-clothed Parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct”.

Barely six months on and the paper is up to the same old tricks, targetting Rayner’s decision to take out a loan for cosmetic surgery.

The article has prompted a fierce response on social media.

These reactions fairly sum it up:

Once again the Daily Mail wears its misogyny proudly, like a warm coat. Boss tries to experience menopause to be more empathetic to staff (& to raise awareness). What a positive story. But the DM turn its lynch mob onto him; and Angela Rayner for daring to have a boob job.🤯🤬😤 pic.twitter.com/C8pvpGbNs3 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 12, 2022

LABOUR: If they're this angry about Angela Rayner taking out a £5,600 loan for an operation, wait until they hear how much Tory donor money Boris Johnson spent doing up his flat. pic.twitter.com/vSaWvrBUeN — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) November 11, 2022

