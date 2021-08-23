A Daily Mail article comparing left-wing Brits with the Taliban has been slammed on social media.

Columnist Peter Hitchens penned a piece yesterday in which he drew parallels between the oppressive Afghan regime and liberally-minded people in the UK.

It comes as former interpreters pleaded for “humanity” from the government to help evacuate their families from Afghanistan before August 31 over fears they will face danger from the Taliban.

Liberal Taliban

In the article he slammed people for caring about Afghan refugees but not “deprived young men” in the UK, and said that Britain has “our own liberal Taliban”.

He wrote: “Young men live under our own Taliban, the fierce stone-faced Left-wing doctrinaires who in the past 50 years have created huge zones of misery in what was once a pretty happy society.”

Hitchens then appeared to argue that women entering the workplace rather than being fully involved with childcare wasn’t a good thing.

“Our liberal Taliban – who claim so much to worry about the fate of Afghan girls – drove millions of women out of homes where they would happily raise their own children if they could, to drudge all day in call centres and such places for a pittance that pays for the ropey ‘childcare’ they must then use,” he wrote.

“They destroyed lifelong marriage, depriving uncounted British boys of their fathers and dumping multitudes of children in ‘care homes’ whose very names are a mockery.”

He wasn’t done though, he then added:

“Our liberal Taliban destroyed rigorous state education, depriving the British working class of skills and of ladders upwards into real careers.

“Our liberal Taliban told the British people to be ashamed of their history, their freedom and their religion and gave them nothing to believe in instead.”

Reactions

1.

According to Peter Hitchens in Daily Mail our country is led by a “liberal Taliban”. I’ve such drivel for a very long time! pic.twitter.com/vq9JixjYud — Anthony Baynham (@antongyan) August 22, 2021

2.

Baffling to me that men like Hitchens still exist. The 1960s woman he’s describing was sat at home with her post grad degrees, drugged up to her eyeballs so that she could smile through her depression https://t.co/9gnKYvtYMv — Menissa (@MenissaS) August 22, 2021

3.

Just catching up with episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale, directed by Peter Hitchens. https://t.co/c4W7wc7UQN — Dr Nicole Willson (@NicoleWillson) August 22, 2021

4.

Do you think a woman should be allowed a career – or to divorce? If so, the Mail thinks you are akin to the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/XpJSmZwBDl — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 22, 2021

5.

Well this is…. quite the take from Peter Hitchens. Didn’t know having the right to a career, my own bank account, to own property or to leave an unhappy marriage was destroying the nation on a scale akin to the Taliban… good job he’s there to warn us all. https://t.co/WvagT51Tyt — Anna Turley 💙 (@annaturley) August 22, 2021

6.

Such a middle class article. Working class women always worked, often in terrible conditions and always for less money than men were paid. One unfortunate incident and your children ended up in the workhouse. As for absent fathers, that’s the fault of the absent fathers. — Potty Mouthed Ferret (@Ferretgrove) August 22, 2021

7.

I particularly ‘like’ his referral of British ‘boys’ being deprived of their fathers. If this was really an article aimed at better childcare of children, and not some misogynistic b****cks, then perhaps he may have shown equal concern for the welfare of girls. But not a chance. — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) August 22, 2021

8.

Wow. The mental gymnastics involved in trying to make liberalism sound the Taliban. I’ve got a headache. — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) August 22, 2021

9.

Wow. The depravity with this latest screed from Peter Hitchens is incredible. — Francine Bosco 💙🇪🇺 (@FrancineBosco10) August 22, 2021

10.

It’s amazing how often these screeds come down to “My wife shouldn’t be allowed to leave me”. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) August 22, 2021

