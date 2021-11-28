Culture secretary Nadine Dorries is facing investigation over an alleged ‘misogynist’ tweet she sent about a local councillor’s manhood.

John Morris, who sits on Huntingdonshire District Council in the MP’s constituency, has flagged the offensive post to the Parliamentary Standards Commission.



He was not aware of 2015 tweet until someone highlighted it to him earlier this week.

At the time, he had tweeted the now Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport saying “did you drink too much wine last night?”

To which she responded: “Are you just a misogynist with a small ****?”

Appalled

Cllr Morris, who represents Brampton and Hinchingbrooke, told the Ely Standard: “I was appalled.

“It came to my attention earlier this week and even though it was sent in 2015, I have decided to make an official complaint.

“I know Nadine Dorries is thought of as a bit of a character and has a reputation for shooting from the hip, but it is appalling.

“Misogyny should be taken seriously and this tweet serves only to devalue the real issue.”

While Cllr Morris does not want the MP for Mid Bedfordshire to lose her job, he expects an apology.

He said: “It is more than ironic that at a time the government is working to pass its Online Safety Bill, which seeks to introduce controls and punishments for online abuse, at the same time the Secretary of State for Digital if herself dishing out on-line abuse.”

