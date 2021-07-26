One ‘freedom day’ there were anti-lockdown protests in central London, which left many confused.

Fast forward to Saturday and there were even more protestors, this time at Trafalgar Square. It was called the “World Wide Rally for Freedom” which they claimed would take place in more than 180 cities across the globe.

Similar demonstrations were held in Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, and Dublin. In France the police used water-canons to disperse the crowds.

Back in London a woman, understood to be conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, stood on the steps of Trafalgar Square to speak to the protestors.

As you would expect David Icke, Gillian McKeith and Piers Corbyn were also among the speakers.

Shemirani is an ex-health worker who was struck off the nursing register last month for denying the existence of Covid.

Nazi Germany

In her speech, the mother-of-four turned against members of her former profession, comparing NHS staff to those in Nazi Germany who were hung for their crimes.

She told the angry crowd: “Ask those that are giving [the Covid vaccine], has there been any deaths?

“Ask them what is in it. Ask them, get their names, you email them to me… with a group of lawyers we are collating all that.

“At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.”

Many in the crowd whistled and cheered, she added: “If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus, get off and stand with us, the people.”

Got your back NHS

The hashtag “#gotyourbackNHS” was one of the platform’s top trends on Saturday evening and Sunday morning after ICU doctor Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden tweeted:

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this. As an ICU doctor who has given everything they have trying to save lives this makes me want to cry.



“Get their names, email them to me. At the Nuremberg trial the doctors and nurses stood trial, and they hung”. pic.twitter.com/9tZeqru1Vk — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) July 24, 2021

Reactions

This is utterly appalling, and I have raised it directly with the Met Police. Our NHS staff are the heroes of this pandemic and Londoners from across this city roundly reject this hate. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 24, 2021

This makes me so sad, I have lost count of the number of abusive DMs I get for working shifts in the local vaccine centre or for advising people to take up the vaccine



I rise above it, but at times they are very personal



Thank you @NHSMillion and @sbattrawden #gotyourbackNHS https://t.co/D2pwlVo0eo — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) July 24, 2021

Always #gotyourbackNHS, but especially now. It’s why I continue to do all I can to play my part: by having gotten my 2 jabs and by continuing to wear a mask and keeping a distance. Thank you for all you’ve done for us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ek0HeUC90T — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) July 24, 2021

If you agreed/joined in/stood and cheered at today’s Anti-vaxxer protest in Trafalgar Square, please DO NOT FOLLOW ME BECAUSE I TOTALLY DISAGREE WITH YOUR VILE WORDS AND DEEDS! #gotyourbackNHS 😡 — Anna-Jane Casey (@AnnaJaneCasey) July 24, 2021

We have absolutely #gotyourbackNHS staff.



If you need financial, physical or emotional support, you can access it here: https://t.co/e9NKUJ6b7W



And please don’t let such a small minority affect your mood – the vast majority are right behind you. https://t.co/kk3HwcebNy — Healthcare Workers' Foundation 💙 (@theHWF) July 24, 2021

This is appalling. Our NHS staff are brilliant and have worked so hard to save so many people over the past year. #gotyourbackNHS https://t.co/MuRCT609Tp — Prof Cath Noakes #Ventilate 😷 💙 (@CathNoakes) July 24, 2021

To all my friends and especially my selfless family members, thank you for all you’ve done #gotyourbackNHS pic.twitter.com/wmfBowmq2i — Steve 🌹 (@iStevio) July 25, 2021

To my NHS colleagues watching today’s event.



They didn’t bear witness to what you did. They didn’t hold the hands, make the calls, risk their lives. You did. You carry the burden of that trauma.



Their words are vile. Your actions were courageous & compassionate #gotyourbackNHS — Kate Jarman 💙 (@KateBurkeNHS) July 24, 2021

