Has-been actor and now one of the main voices on the phoney war on woke, Laurence Fox, has been at it again on social media.

This time he posted a Venn Diagram on Twitter using titles of dystopian novels to illustrate the situation he feels we are in as a society.

The next day a speaker at the anti-lockdown protest at Trafalgar Square, an ex-nurse, turned against members of her former profession, comparing NHS staff to those in Nazi Germany who were hung for their crimes.

She told the clamouring throng: “Ask those that are giving [the Covid vaccine], has there been any deaths?

“Ask them what is in it. Ask them, get their names, you email them to me… with a group of lawyers we are collating all that.

“At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.”

Then, as people in the crowd whistled and cheered, she added: “If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus, get off and stand with us, the people.”

We are unsure if Fox made it to the protest but he shared this video on the day.

Conspiracy theorists such as David Icke, Gillian McKeith and Piers Corbyn were among the speakers and even far-right commentator Katie Hopkins popped in.

Reactions

1.

I mean we can all make venn diagrams pic.twitter.com/VWguyI8eTp — Kate Hinksman (@katelilian89) July 24, 2021

2.

Here’s how those things actually work… pic.twitter.com/ximlzfpQPO — name cannot be blank (@largefishbeast) July 24, 2021

3.

Can’t wait to escape Big Brother by taking the red pill, just to find out we live in a society run by communist pigs. https://t.co/htTz7vej1z — Aaron Singh 🇰🇪 (@aaronsingh23) July 24, 2021

4.

Personally, I have no idea what a book about public school boys being misplaced from their projected destiny, losing their veneer of civility and then running around a small island being absolute tools has to do with Laurence Fox.#lordoftheflies pic.twitter.com/JPe1esIqhf — Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) July 24, 2021

5.

This Venn diagram helps explain why former actor Lawrence Pox failed to get into university. He doesn’t understand the concept of Venn diagrams pic.twitter.com/oKeUI6RXhe — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 24, 2021

6.

Amazingly, Laurence Fox has managed to use a venn diagram to demonstrate that he doesn’t know anything about maths or literature at the same time.



Apart from anything, it’s *The* Handmaid’s Tale. But… just generally, what the fuck is this diagram? pic.twitter.com/zWF4DzrJww — Simon HB (@norock) July 24, 2021

7.

You might be there. I’m not. I’m vaccinated and free. — Sheila (@she_said__so) July 23, 2021

8.

Laurence Fox last read a book in year ten pic.twitter.com/TyrXYDyuuw — The Binman’s Pleasure (@raaleh) July 24, 2021

9.

The worlds depicted in “1984” and “Brave New World” are essentially the opposite of one another. You can’t have a dystopia that programs you to be mellow and happy in hopes you’ll shag your life away AND repress everyone’s sexuality to keep them filled with rage at the same time. https://t.co/YKMeRctoWf — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) July 24, 2021

10.

hate when I have to clap for Big Brother after I’ve dropped soma, having sent my forced, engineered cannibal child off to the island’s book-burning club. I work for a pig at the whimsical bureaucracy and hope to be head of Ludovico before I’m killed at 30. Hope I’m not a battery! https://t.co/64uzMtDNUr — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) July 24, 2021

12.

To be fair a creative way to list your failed auditions. https://t.co/LG4fyRji5a — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) July 24, 2021

13.

Aww that’s very sad for Laurence. But never mind! I’ve made you one for the parts you *did* get! pic.twitter.com/vzeIWdvq0L — Miki Clem Fandango 🟪⬜🟩 (@MikiB007) July 25, 2021

14.

15.

I, too, can post images devoid of meaning pic.twitter.com/lLNcnVQV5b — A Profound Suffusion of Yellow (@ProfoundYellow) July 25, 2021

