Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 26 July 2021

Early low cloud lifting, then a good deal of sunshine and very warm inland by afternoon, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Remaining unsettled throughout with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Breezy in the south and it will be rather cool.

London Weather forecast for today:

Low cloud soon clearing to a drier, brighter and warmer day, with sunny spells. Further heavy, slow-moving showers are possible later, although these fewer and further between than on Sunday. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled through this period, with showers and some longer spells of rain. Temperatures largely below average, in marked contrast to the week just gone. Probably brighter but breezy on Thursday.

