Conor McGregor has said he wants to run for president in Ireland following a meeting with Donald Trump earlier this week.

The 36-year-old, who was found to have raped a woman following a civil case last November, was invited to the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

In a post on Instagram, McGregor announced his plans to run for the Irish presidency. Alongside a picture of him wearing a Make Ireland Great Again cap, he wrote: “Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.

“So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?

“Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum.

“Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!”

In a post on X, he wrote: “Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one. Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER!”

McGregor’s White House visit sparked fury from many in Ireland, who were unhappy the UFC fighter had been picked to represent Ireland.

During his appearance at the White House, McGregor spouted divisive lines about immigration, which were widely condemned.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his comments “did not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

And former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took to Instagram to say that McGregor is the sort of man that “good Irish dad teach their sons to detest” and “their daughters to avoid.”

Related: Donald Trump signs ‘devastating’ order to shut down the US Department of Education