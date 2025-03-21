A cross-party group of MPs have launched a historic inquiry in a bid to modernise Parliament to make it more accessible.

The modernisation committee is set to explore how the physical parliamentary estate could be made more accessible to those with disabilities, and whether traditional language changes could make it easier to understand how Parliament works.

The committee, led by Labour’s Lucy Powell, will investigate whether current procedures pose a barrier to MPs with disabilities and what improvements could be made. It will do this ahead of a public evidence session with MPs with disabilities on 1 April.

MPs on the committee have acknowledged that terms used in the House of Commons and House of Lords are outdated. For example, the names of individual MPs are not allowed to be said, instead, they are referred to as honourable gentleman or lady, while ministers and former ministers are right honourable.

Chair of the Modernisation Committee Lucy Powell said: “We’re setting out to close the gap between Parliament and the public, finding ways to make the work of the House of Commons simpler and easier to understand.

“We now have the highest number of MPs with disabilities ever elected to Parliament and we’re keen to hear their views on what needs to change. Some of their personal experiences may be difficult to hear, but change is essential if we’re to make Parliament work better for the people who put us here.

“It’s time for us to lead from the front and make the physical parliamentary estate, as well as the language and procedures used to explain what’s happening, as accessible as possible.”

The modernisation committee was established last year in an attempt to raise standards, improve culture and working practices, and reform parliament’s procedures.

Previously, it called for tighter rules on MPs having second jobs after it was revealed that lawmakers made an average of £233 per hour for roles outside the Commons- 17 times higher than the national average and over 22 times more than the hourly minimum wage, and urged the government to crack down on Westminster’s toxic drinking culture.

