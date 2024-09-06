Conor McGregor has said that he is the ‘only logical choice’ for President of Ireland.

The MMA fighter took to social media to outline his plans if he was to be voted in next year as Michael D Higgins steps down.

Speaking on X, the 36-year-old said: “As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it.

“So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end.

“Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank.

“This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland.

“It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

McGregor first signalled his intention to run for the Irish Presidency last year.

The MMA fighter, who was reportedly being investigated by the Gardaí for incitement of hatred following the Dublin riots in November, wrote to his Twitter/X followers about his “potential competition”.

The 35-year-old mentioned Gerry Adams, Bertie Ahern, Enda Kenny as his competition for the role, which will be vacated in 2025 after Michael D Higgins’ second term ends.

Adams has previously ruled out a run for office in the future, however former Taoiseach Ahern has said “never say never”.

One of the main highlights to McGregor’s argument was his youth compared to his potential competitors, however in his Tweet, he got all three former political leaders’ ages wrong, claiming Adams is 78, when he’s 75, Ahern is 75, when he’s 72, and Kenny is 74 — he’s actually 72.

Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active,… pic.twitter.com/HiLn3jAQ2e — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2023

In order to stand in a presidential election, McGregor would need to be nominated by either 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

However, several senators and TDs have said they would not back a bid from the fighter, with one senator saying, “I wouldn’t even nominate him to wash the dishes.”

TD Thomas Pringle also said: “I wouldn’t nominate him to lace my shoes,” while Michael Healy-Rae said: “No, I wouldn’t support him. Leave the politics to the politicians and the boxing to the boxers.”

Related: Germany may implement Rwanda scheme using facilities paid for by UK