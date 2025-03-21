US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to shut down the Department of Education.

President Trump signed the executive order which will begin dismantling the US Education Department.

The 77-year-old signed the order lsat night in front of a dozen students sitting at fake desks.

He made remarks on why he is ‘eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all’ before walking past more than a dozen young children in the White House East Room.

Gesturing at the students, President Trump said ‘good looking people here,’ before patting one of them on the shoulder.

Before signing, he asked students sitting at either side of his desk if he should do it, some of them nodding with a smile.

Speaking at a podium Trump stated: “We’re going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible.”

“We want to return our students to the states. Governors are so happy about this, they want education to come back to them,” he added.

Surreal, President Donald Trump sets up a fake classroom then signs an executive order to abolish the department of education



"I will an executive order to begin eliminating the federal department of education once and for all"



"It sounds strange, doesn't it?"



"And everybody… pic.twitter.com/wuP4MU993s — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 21, 2025

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who is co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, will begin to start shrinking the $100billion department as per direction of the order.

Critical programmes which were overseen by the Department will now be taken over by federal departments, including Pell Grants federal student loan payments, Title I funding for low-income schools and money for students with disabilities.

President Trump assured these programmes will be ‘preserved in full’ and ‘redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them’.

He thanked Ms McMahon for ‘presiding over something that’s so important’.

The move has been slammed by many Democrats, including the party’s Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

He wrote on X that the move will “hurt kids” and labelled it “one of the most destructive and devastating steps Donald Trump has ever taken.”

Attempting to dismantle the Department of Education is one of the most destructive and devastating steps Donald Trump has ever taken.



This. Will. Hurt. Kids.



This horrible decision by Donald Trump will be felt by teachers, parents, school leaders, and in the quality of… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 20, 2025

Getting rid of the Department of Education is one of the stupidest ideas Donald Trump has come up with. It’ll take more money from our already underfunded schools.



This is a direct attack on our students education and our ability to pay teachers’ salary!



Everything this failed… — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) March 20, 2025

Donald Trump’s attempt to shut down the U.S. Department of Education will harm tens of millions of students, including disabled and low-income students who rely on this agency to access a quality education, and it’s illegal.



We will see this administration in court. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 20, 2025

Kentucky schools receive over $1 billion from the Department of Education each year.



Donald Trump is literally stealing our kids' futures to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. It’s wrong. https://t.co/5OnFhu7vrT — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) March 20, 2025

My statement on Donald Trump’s lawless and destructive attempt to dismantle the Department of Education: pic.twitter.com/ZNuihjrGrJ — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 20, 2025

