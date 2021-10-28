Earlier this week talkRADIO host Mike Graham challenged carpenter and Insulate Britain member Cameron Ford on a number of issues on his show after protesters returned to the roads.
In a bizarre clip, he claimed that you can grow concrete after Ford explained that working with timber is sustainable as trees are regenerative.
He then appeared on Jeremy Kyle’s show to defend himself, but ended up making matters worse.
Reactions
The fall out from concretegate shows no sign of abating, and a flood of people took to social media with very amusing concrete memes.
We’ve rounded up the best of them below:
