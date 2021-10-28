Earlier this week talkRADIO host Mike Graham challenged carpenter and Insulate Britain member Cameron Ford on a number of issues on his show after protesters returned to the roads.

In a bizarre clip, he claimed that you can grow concrete after Ford explained that working with timber is sustainable as trees are regenerative.

He then appeared on Jeremy Kyle’s show to defend himself, but ended up making matters worse.

Mike's interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

Reactions

The fall out from concretegate shows no sign of abating, and a flood of people took to social media with very amusing concrete memes.

We’ve rounded up the best of them below:

1.

I only planted this back in March! #concrete pic.twitter.com/Ft254QqNbB — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 26, 2021

2.

Just amazing how nature does this 😍 pic.twitter.com/Gm3Q764nrH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 26, 2021

3.

These concrete trees are growing at an alarming rate. pic.twitter.com/wojL6hsiLB — James “JP” Poulter @Vixen_Labs (@jamespoulter) October 27, 2021

4.

Oo check it out, my concrete plants have shot up over the summer! Trick is: plenty of sunlight, not too much water. pic.twitter.com/ZLSp3prfqF — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 26, 2021

5.

📞"I'm outraged! I've bought a bag of concrete seeds. Are they growing? Are they heck!"😡😡



🎙️"Why did you think concrete grew?"



📞"Well there's a phrase for it, isn't there! Concrete jungle. Why does concrete grow so fast in the Amazon rainforest but won't grow an inch here?" pic.twitter.com/GhBRF5aGM0 — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) October 26, 2021

6.

Gardeners. Don't forget that autumn is the ideal time to heavily prune back your concrete, otherwise it will quickly take over your garden. pic.twitter.com/VzK1T7Ie35 — Mr Kwacky (@Mr_Kwacky) October 26, 2021

7.

I was almost injured when this concrete berry fell out of a concrete tree. pic.twitter.com/pY0HtJW8E1 — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) October 26, 2021

8.

“Edmund – can it be true? That I hold here, in my mortal hand, a nugget of purest concrete?” pic.twitter.com/puxniltjaC — Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) October 26, 2021

9.

Anyway last year’s concrete has come up really nice. pic.twitter.com/QUdnMlb5sY — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 26, 2021

10.

This year's harvest. Fresh organic concrete👌 DM me if interested. No time wasters. #BuyBritish pic.twitter.com/lIA7THucu4 — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 26, 2021

11.

Found some concrete seeds, lads. pic.twitter.com/FofaC8jrep — Acid Grandads (@AcidGrandads) October 26, 2021

12.

"we've accidentally told people we can grow concrete" pic.twitter.com/HwgCHmBIBR — Cants (@cantseyy) October 26, 2021

13.

Got my new plant pot ready to sow the concrete crop. pic.twitter.com/VuQRjVXEwN — David Noble 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidPNoble63) October 26, 2021

14.

Related: Mike Graham concrete video gets the Matt Green treatment