Mike Graham has defended his concrete-growing comments in a desperate attempt to save face.

During a short interview with carpenter and Insulate Britain member Cameron Ford, the talkRADIO host claimed “you can” grow concrete in response to Ford explaining that working with timber is sustainable as trees are regenerative, unlike concrete.

After quickly ending the interview and being ridiculed for his comments, Mike Graham appeared on Jeremy Kyle’s talkRADIO show, but showed no sign of backtracking on his comments.

"Concrete grows."



Mike Graham responds to the controversy surrounding his Insulate Britain interview this morning, which has attracted over three million views.@Iromg pic.twitter.com/ctzUmZbM4o — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

In addition to talking people through the process of making concrete, he went on to say he used the word ‘grow’ in various different contexts to highlight the fact it doesn’t necessarily have to refer to something which is planted.

He said: “What do you call something that gets bigger?

“It would be something that grows, it expands, it grows.”

Graham then went on to describe the ‘economy growing’, arguing that not everything grows like trees, insisting he did not make a mistake during yesterday’s interview.

‘You can actually make it grow’

He also announced he would have a ‘concrete expert’ on his show this morning, after giving a breakdown of how concrete is made, saying it expands, “so you can actually make it grow”.

Graham also blamed “lefties” who called him out on his embarrassing blunder, saying: “They’re all going ‘he’s so stupid, he doesn’t know that concrete doesn’t grow.’ I mean, do they really think that? They actually think that.”

Mike Graham’s comments were also defended by Jeremy Kyle, who agreed that concrete does in fact grow, and that Graham must have been using the term ‘grow’ in a different context.

Having received hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, the clip has been the topic of plenty of discussion.

Further embarrassment

One Twitter user wrote: “Mike Graham went on the Jeremy Kyle show to embarrass himself one more time.”

Mike Graham went on the Jeremy Kyle show to embarrass himself one more time. pic.twitter.com/vhOCSCUln9 — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_iam) October 26, 2021

Another said: “Jeremy Kyle asking Mike Graham why people get so worked up, moments after Mike announced he’d be getting a “concrete expert” on his show to defend him is simply brilliant.”

Jeremy Kyle asking Mike Graham why people get so worked up, moments after Mike announced he’d be getting a “concrete expert” on his show to defend him is simply brilliant. https://t.co/YZjZEPHAZD — Jonny Westbrook (@JonnyWestbrook) October 27, 2021

Reactions

Reactions elsewhere were similarly fierce, here’s what people had to say.

“3.2 million people at 10p a hit”

Good to see their grasp of online financial metrics are as astute as their ones about building materials.



2 adult nappies to London Bridge please. https://t.co/P6w1Y4k5U1 — Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 27, 2021

Somewhere on the planet Zwarkkk, the aliens are watching this shit and saying to themselves, 'well, we could visit earth and teach them the secrets of the universe, but really, what's the fucking point' https://t.co/Vnq9dklo1o — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) October 27, 2021

Words are his trade https://t.co/fLQiokYJYZ — emma jacobs (@emmavj) October 27, 2021

Concrete sets, it doesn't expand. And you can tell neither have a clue because they both agree that watching cement being mixed is "exciting". Lol https://t.co/NLrFiZo78i — BAP respekktor Vicomte de Banff Jake Findlater (@StreamOfIceberg) October 27, 2021

Apparently, the reporter still insists that he is correct when he claimed that "Concrete grows" and will bring a "concrete expert" on the show to explain that. While at it why ask the expert about the #environmental impact of #concrete v timber. https://t.co/DL6Tccqvof — Hasampouli (@Hasampouli) October 27, 2021

I think this is what they call ‘doubling down’.#ConcreteMike https://t.co/Xt5AaKR77j — Paisley Girl Six Words 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 💙 (@PaisleyWordGirl) October 27, 2021

Others were quick to ridicule Mike Graham’s support from Jeremy Kyle.

If someone from a council estate said they could grow concrete, Jeremy Kyle would have torn into them. — Liam Tulley (@liamtulley) October 26, 2021

"If you want to protest about something, don't break the law," says Jeremy Kyle with apparently zero understanding of the history of political protest. https://t.co/ky6LRWPjt1 — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) October 27, 2021

He went to Jeremy Kyle show. He should of got him to do a lie detector test! Lol https://t.co/cJ0ibx85og — AJ (@ajxldn) October 26, 2021

