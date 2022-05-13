The Chancellor has said he is “pragmatic” about the idea of introducing a windfall tax as the Prime Minister refused to rule out targeting energy companies to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as he also said the government’s computer system wouldn’t let him increase benefits further this year in response to the cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak has reportedly told Treasury officials to examine plans for a levy on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants as financial pressures continue to take a toll on people across the country.

Windfall tax

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday, the Chancellor said he is not “naturally attracted” to windfall taxes, but he is “pragmatic” about the idea.

“I find there are two camps of people, actually: there’s some people who think windfall taxes can never be the answer, and then there are other people who think windfall taxes are an easy, quick, simple answer to solve every problem,” he said.

“I’m not in either of those schools of thought, I’m pragmatic about it. As I said, I’m not naturally attracted to the idea of them.

It follows an admission by BP chief executive Bernard Looney that his firm’s investment plans would not be affected by a windfall tax.

Computer system

Bloomberg UK tweeted an interview with the Chancellor and added: ‘Rishi Sunak says the government’s computer system wouldn’t let him increase benefits further this year in response to the cost of living crisis The chancellor acknowledges “technical problems sounds like an excuse.”‘

Rishi Sunak says the government's computer system wouldn't let him increase benefits further this year in response to the cost of living crisis



The chancellor acknowledges "technical problems sounds like an excuse" https://t.co/zoo51U7F5F pic.twitter.com/EJiNzIt43x — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) May 13, 2022

Reactions

It seems the wheels, of one or all of his many cars, have come off for Sunak of late, and these comments won’t help his cause:

1.

NEW: IFS and Res Foundation both slap down Rishi Sunak's 'Computer Says No' excuse to cut benefits for millions



IFS chief Paul Johnson tells me: "That doesn’t seem to be any kind of reason for saying ‘we will do nothing because we can’t do everything’"https://t.co/2f0kpujaPV — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) May 13, 2022

2.

I've heard some excuses in my time but that's up there with the dog ate my homework. Sometimes I wonder if Tories spend Cabinet meetings inventing stories like this just for a laugh, knowing they will face no accountability https://t.co/UZkWLje45d — Wayne Smith (@WayneSmithUK71) May 13, 2022

3.

There were no such technical issues when it came to handing out billions in the VIP fast lane for PPE. This is one heck of an excuse. https://t.co/6mo06uvMDh — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 13, 2022

4.

He really does think we are all thick https://t.co/QIs9P93oXI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 13, 2022

5.

But when you needed to cut the £20 Universal Credit uplift, the system was working just fine? https://t.co/egCHlVIPZ4 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 13, 2022

6.

Chancellor now literally arguing “computer says no” https://t.co/lWkukO2WMk — Rob Ford 💙💛 (@robfordmancs) May 13, 2022

7.

I think the technical term for this is “bollocks”. https://t.co/kzFt1k2k7D — . (@twlldun) May 13, 2022

8.

If you suggested this for The Thick Of It, they'd say it was too hammy. https://t.co/5tVpsVL8Og — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) May 13, 2022

9.

The thing with Sunak is he's terrible at politics. Just really bad. Regardless of whether or not this is true it just sounds so pathetic and heartless https://t.co/pczNWEDAWH — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) May 13, 2022

10.

A pathetic & dishonest excuse. https://t.co/JPdiqX76Yc — A C Grayling #FBPE 3.5% #Reform #Rejoin #FBPA 🐟 (@acgrayling) May 13, 2022

11.

And the latest in the series that gave us:



-I was ambushed by cake

-The sea was closed

-No-one told me it was a party

-I was driving to test eyesight

-We were prepared. But we didn’t see it coming https://t.co/Uo714SK4G3 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) May 13, 2022

