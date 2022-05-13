The EU is trying to make the UK “feel bad” about Brexit through its approach to dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

However, Formula One ace Sebastian Vettel might not see it that way

It comes Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has instead insisted that the UK Government would be acting in an “anti-democratic” way if it goes through with its threat to override elements of the post-Brexit treaty.

Government ministers have been increasingly hinting they could take unilateral action on the protocol, with Boris Johnson arguing the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the protocol he signed up to.

Mogg

Mr Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency told GB News: “I think it (the EU) wants to make the UK feel bad about having left the European Union and that underpins its whole policy and it doesn’t really mind about the consequences of that.

“And we just have to get on with life and recognise that we have left.

“We have to make our own way.

“We are an independent country, and what the EU wants and thinks is secondary.

“The Paymaster General, Michael Ellis, has made a speech in Brussels today, making it very clear that we are, if not at the end of the road, very close to it.

“To cancel the TCA (EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement), the European Union would need unanimity, and it seems to me that’s a pretty high bar to get.

“And you have to say to the European Union, does it really want to punish its consumers at a time of rising inflation?

“And inflation in a lot of the EU countries is higher than it is in the UK.”

Vettel

Well, it was left to Vettel to speak for many people out there as he appeared on BBC’s Question Time:

Watch

“Now you’re in this mess, you’ve got to deal with it”



Formula 1 Driver Sebastian Vettel gives his opinion on Brexit after being asked about the Northern Ireland Protocol. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SYxbon5xyL — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

Reactions

1.

I’m so chuffed to have managed to get Seb Vettel on BBC #QuestionTime & I’m so proud of the way he answered questions in his 2nd language about the politics of a country in which he doesn’t live. Here he is talking common sense about Brexit. #BBCQTpic.twitter.com/ADZy3ew6v8 — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) May 12, 2022

2.

I now LOVE Sebastian Vettel! 👇 https://t.co/tZPog4pBAG — Judy Wright 💙 (@7August7) May 13, 2022

3.

Seb Vettel is so right here. The enormity of the problems we face require Countries to work in partnership to find solutions. The EU is a major player in finding those solutions. The UK's implementation of #Brexit does nothing to improve this situation. https://t.co/G8CKi6hAHZ — Mark Popay. 💚 #FBPPR #FBPE KT #RNLI (@MarkPopay) May 13, 2022

4.

Wish that Seb Vettel was Prime Minister of the UK…… https://t.co/DyprrMsL1D — Phillipa Rees Pro-EU #RejoinEU #FBPE #FPPA (@pjr1007) May 13, 2022

5.

A world champion. In more than one way. https://t.co/7BehrYYAYX — Andy Payne 🇺🇦 (@PercyBlakeney63) May 13, 2022

Related: Mogg claims Brexit is over and denies return to austerity as govt cuts civil service jobs