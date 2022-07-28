Profits at British Gas owner Centrica are up five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar.

The company said its 2022 interim results showed profits in the six months to the end of June had increased dramatically compared to the same period last year.

The energy giant announced it would be reinstating its dividend for shareholders after suspending it for three years.

🚨 | Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica reports a huge increase in first-half profit, boosted by soaring energy prices.



Operating profit rose to 1.3bn pounds from 262mn a year earlier.



This Autumn will see the price we pay for gas shoot up. https://t.co/ZM2cUNw7do — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) July 28, 2022

Calls for a windfall tax have been sounded as concerns grow about the cost-of-living crisis.

New forecasts suggest energy prices could rise by 65 per cent in the autumn, taking average annual bills to a whopping £3,244 this October when the next energy price cap kicks in.

Analysts Cornwall Insight also expect energy prices to rise by another 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, taking the average dual bill, based on typical use, to an eye-watering £3,363 a year.

Centrica’s group chief executive Chris O’Shea said the company would continue to support customers “through the most challenging energy crisis in living memory”.

He added: “We are very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing and we will continue supporting them.

“We are investing in our customers and colleagues, creating at least 500 additional UK-based customer service roles in British Gas Energy and 1,000 new UK engineering apprenticeships, while through the British Gas Energy Support Fund we are providing grants to help customers pay their energy bills.

“We have a clear strategy to continue improving operational performance, to grow our business and to position ourselves to deliver net zero at a cost which helps the many, not the few.

“We are committed to investing in the energy transition which will improve the security of energy supply in our core markets.”

Related: Sam Tarry becomes first Labour MP to be sacked for ‘supporting workers’