The metaverse is the “logical evolution of the internet” and will become mainstream “one way or another”, Sir Nick Clegg has said, but admitted tech firms have “a lot of work to do” to build credibility in the idea.
The former Liberal Democrat leader also acknowledged the potential dangers of the technology and the need to learn from the current internet and harmful content which appears online, which he admitted could be heightened in this new virtual world.
“Of course, the unique characteristics of the metaverse will contribute to negative as well as positive experiences,” he said.
“For example, a sense of immersion can heighten the emotional impact of offensive or aggressive interactions that would probably be less affecting in a 2D, text-based environment.”
If you really want to hear more from Clegg about it, you can here.
So how do you build credibility? Invite Matt Hancock in and give him a weird avatar by the looks of it.
Here he is!
People were a tad unsettled to say the least by his new digital persona…
You can still photoshop in the metaverse…
