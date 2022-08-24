The metaverse is the “logical evolution of the internet” and will become mainstream “one way or another”, Sir Nick Clegg has said, but admitted tech firms have “a lot of work to do” to build credibility in the idea.

The former Liberal Democrat leader also acknowledged the potential dangers of the technology and the need to learn from the current internet and harmful content which appears online, which he admitted could be heightened in this new virtual world.

“Of course, the unique characteristics of the metaverse will contribute to negative as well as positive experiences,” he said.

“For example, a sense of immersion can heighten the emotional impact of offensive or aggressive interactions that would probably be less affecting in a 2D, text-based environment.”

If you really want to hear more from Clegg about it, you can here.

Many rightly ask: what is the metaverse, why does it matter, and how can Meta and other tech companies be trusted to build these technologies responsibly?



Here's my attempt to address some of these questions: https://t.co/Vh2xTFHE0I — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) May 18, 2022

Avatar

So how do you build credibility? Invite Matt Hancock in and give him a weird avatar by the looks of it.

Here he is!

Matt Hancock is joining the Metaverse. Here’s his avatar: pic.twitter.com/65dkkhXaxb — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) August 24, 2022

Reactions

People were a tad unsettled to say the least by his new digital persona…

1.

Sorry but I've seen this and so now you have to toohttps://t.co/LjiuTtljun — suneil saraf (@aboycalledsu) August 24, 2022

2.

He even got a big badge to tell everyone how much he loves shifting https://t.co/lAFadVadny — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) August 24, 2022

3.

I simply refuse to engage with Matt Hancock’s curséd metaverse avatar. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) August 24, 2022

4.

Therapist: Metaverse Matt Hancock isn’t real, he can’t hurt you.



Metaverse Matt Hancock: https://t.co/8i5Nqyfsgh — James Parker (@JamesSWParker) August 24, 2022

5.

Just when I thought nothing could be worse than THAT image of Matt Hancock. Here’s his metaverse avatar: pic.twitter.com/qfStru2kNj — Ceren Sagir (@cerenkardelen) August 24, 2022

6.

Matt Hancock Metaverse avatar giving huge Christiano Ronaldo Madeira Airport Bust vibes pic.twitter.com/3dHrZ0Qglp — Patrick Moule ♿🌹🌈 (@patrickmoule) August 24, 2022

7.

You can still photoshop in the metaverse…

