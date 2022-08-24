High street giant Argos banned ‘sexist’ phrase from their delivery services after they received a number of complaints.

They have now removed the phrase ‘two-man delivery’ from their stores and catalogue after customers complained that it was ‘sexist’ and they should be more inclusive.

Argos told The Sun: “We updated our wording earlier this year to ensure we reflect the diverse communities we serve and colleagues we work with.”

The usual suspects were offended.

Here is Michelle Dewberry, for example:

How pathetic, of both the people who complained/are offended and ⁦@Argos_Online⁩



🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ZNguxNNvbT — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) August 22, 2022

O’Brien

Over on LBC, presenter James O’Brien was trying to make sense of the outrage over the changes.

He said: “The people having a hissy fit, the people clutching their pearls, are the people complaining about the phrase ‘two-person delivery’!”

Watch

"The people having a hissy fit, the people clutching their pearls, are the people complaining about the phrase 'two person delivery'!"



Woke Watch: Argos comes under attack from social media warriors for changing 'two man delivery' to 'two person delivery'.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bxpah1AOEB — LBC (@LBC) August 23, 2022

Reactions

Some people were angry about the change others wondered why it was such a big deal:

1.

Imagine being so insecure in your masculinity you are upset that Argos changes the term 2-man delivery to 2-person 🤣 — Cherryblossfeet (@cherryblossfeet) August 23, 2022

2.

Things to get annoyed about.

Energy bills

Stagnating wages

Literal Shit pumped into the sea

Zombie Tory government

Shopping prices going through the roof……..



Things not to get annoyed about.

Retailer changing description from 2 man delivery to 2 person delivery. — Ste 💙 (@stebbojnr) August 23, 2022

3.

"Retail giant Argos has infuriated many shoppers after they spotted a nationwide ban. The ban affects every Argos shopper and worker in the UK."



What ban? The term "two-man delivery".



Infuriated? Then lower your head and charge at the nearest brick wall.https://t.co/vDqU2O9dzq — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 22, 2022

4.

Why's it pathetic? It's no different to the 1980s when Police Man was changed to Police Officer to include women police officers. Or Firemen to Firefighters etc. — UnicornsRock 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@UnicornsRockUK) August 22, 2022

5.

So bizarre to be upset by person 🤔 https://t.co/CH90BHrcLC — Dr Robert Bedson (@DrRobBedson) August 24, 2022

6.

And this was snuck in?

That Fugees 'How many mics' reference = 10/10 @mrjamesob https://t.co/d2wFUQNnXh — A Twin Called Joe 🇰🇳 🇯🇲 (@Joseph_Rodgers) August 23, 2022

