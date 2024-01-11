A campaign urging the government to award Alan Bates, the former sub-postmaster and campaigner portrayed by Toby Jones in the explosive ITV drama on the Post Office scandal, a knighthood has reached 100,000 signatures.

Bates famously refused an OBE in 2019 because ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells still held a CBE. But since the disgraced Vennells has confirmed she’ll be handing back her honour, a Change.org campaign to knight the erstwhile campaigner and former postmaster has quickly gathered pace.

Since launching four days ago, over 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Bates to be honoured – making it the largest such campaign in the country.

Petition starter Calvin says: “Alan Bates set up and led the Justice for Sub-Postmasters Alliance… to expose the Post Office’s actions in what is possibly the worst miscarriage of justice ever recorded in this country.

“Granting a knighthood to Alan Bates will acknowledge the struggle he has had to bring this injustice to light and the great benefit he has given to the sub-postmasters who have suffered throughout this ordeal.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has even given tacit backing to the campaign, saying on Wednesday that it would be “common sense” to honour the man who helped bring the scandal to light.

Alan has since become more receptive to receiving an honour, saying “I would wait until I was offered – if anyone chooses to offer me one, then come back and ask me.”

Supportive comments left by signatories to the petition demonstrate the incredible support and admiration Alan Bates has earned from the British public.

