The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is planning to introduce fake steering wheels on some of its trains to allow kids the opportunity to ‘drive’, the mayor has announced.

Transport for London is looking to capitalise on the fun aspect of the driverless DLR trains by trialling “driving the train” stickers – and even fitting cardboard steering wheels beside the front seats.

DLR was opened in 1987 before much of Canary Wharf was even built and has been extended multiple times, giving a total route length of 38 km (24 miles).

Lines now reach north to Stratford, south to Lewisham, west to Tower Gateway and Bank in the City of London financial district, and east to Beckton, London City Airport and Woolwich Arsenal. Further extensions are being considered.

Normal operations are automated, so there is minimal staffing on the 149 trains (which have no driving cabs) and at major interchange stations.

To mark the introduction of new DLR trains, Khan has said TfL is exploring fun interactive elements which could be included in the new rolling stock.

“As part of this, TfL will consider how it brings to life the ‘driving the DLR’ experience for children. This could involve cardboard steering wheels”, he said.

“TfL will review learnings from the front seat ‘driving the train’ vinyl sticker trial in early 2024 before finalising plans.”

Public service announcement from ⁦@SadiqKhan⁩: on the new DLR trains, passengers can still sit in the front seat and pretend to be the driver 🚊 pic.twitter.com/X7HK5bCT7s — Ross Lydall (@RossLydall) February 8, 2023

The new trains will have air conditioning, walk-through carriages, USB charging points and a new teal colour scheme.

Like the existing DLR trains, they will not have a driver at the front – but a “train captain” will be on board and can switch the automatic controls to manual.

The four seats at the front of existing trains will be replaced with two bench-style “double seats” facing forwards.

