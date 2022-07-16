The Met Office has warned that people’s lives could be at risk as it indicated it is likely that a new UK record temperature could be set early next week.

Meteorologists gave an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office has issued an amber warning for heat covering much of England and Wales from Sunday until Tuesday.

Saturday is set to start with overcast skies and scattered showers in northern areas, before turning dry across the nation as the extreme heat moves in.

There is a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK, likely along the A1 corridor, with the Met Office issuing its first ever red warning for extreme heat.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency”.

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system… At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” it said.

Expected extreme temperatures have prompted Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday

But at least one Tory MP has managed to bring culture war into the potentially deadly weather.

Sir John Hayes, a Brexiteer who voted against reintroducing Covid restrictions told the Telegraph: “This is not a brave new world but a cowardly new world where we live in a country where we are frightened of the heat.

“It is not surprising that in snowflake Britain, the snowflakes are melting. Thankfully, most of us are not snowflakes.

“The idea that we clamour for hot weather for most of the year and then shut down when it does heat up is indicative of the state in which we now live.”

Sir John has previously been described as a climate change sceptic….which will come as no surprise.

Oh, and he has banked money from oil industry…

Reactions

I am absolutely flabbergasted at @BBCRadio4’s #BBCPM – allowing Sir John Hayes to gaslight, at such length, climate scientists, meteorologists, journalists as “snowflakes”, & to ask the head of the @metoffice to defend its position. Shocking, antediluvian bothsidesism. — Sameer Padania (@sdp) July 15, 2022

And he used the dumbest argument I’ve ever heard – it’s no problem that it’ll reach 40C here, as people are used to going on holiday to hot places, so what’s the difference, & also we got through the war. Irresponsible decision by #bbcpm to give him airtime w/o a truth sandwich. — Sameer Padania (@sdp) July 15, 2022

"A Tory MP has claimed people taking precautions during the heatwave are "snowflakes" & "cowards".

Who'd be so idiotic? "John Hayes, previously minister at the climate change department, suggested that fear of the heat was everything wrong with Britain." https://t.co/g16O5vYNwX — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 15, 2022

John Hayes MP* says extreme heatwave shouldn't be taken seriously.



*Second job at an oil company, £50k salary.https://t.co/Uv6KSKOC0s — Joe Cassidy (@JoeMCassidy) July 15, 2022

Is that the same John Hayes who was working for BP Energy and earning

£50,000 per year for 90 hours of strategic advice?

Given his lucrative second job, I'd wager he's likely to downplay any effects of climate change.

This is where we are as a country. — Brendan Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@WelshBrendan2) July 15, 2022

John Hayes has received £150k from Oil Trading Company BB Energy. Hayes has likened climate activists to "radical islam".



Who exactly are the extremists? Those listening to science, or those who are contemptuous of it, while working for the fossil fuel industry's dollar. https://t.co/MYTeS7IRgC — Miles King (@MilesKing10) July 15, 2022

And the award for 'Arse of the Day' goes to Sir John Hayes MP.



Weather warnings about 40⁰ heat are the nanny state gone mad … pic.twitter.com/hKx253cILp — Nαɾƙσʋιαɳ (@narkovian) July 15, 2022

Sir John Hayes saying on @BBCRadio4 that the elderly have “lived through WW2 I’m sure they understand risk”



50 million did die though John.



Oh & crops can’t decide to pop into some shade and get a drink John. They die and they don’t come back



This is who runs our country? https://t.co/3Pon2o2hl5 — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) July 15, 2022

