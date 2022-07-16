Twitter users were quick to spot Liz Truss seemingly recreating an outfit of Margaret Thatcher’s for her appearance at Channel 4’s Tory leadership debate.

The Foreign Secretary donned a black blazer and white shirt with a large bow for the event on Friday, matching exactly what the former Conservative prime minister wore in a 1979 election broadcast.

Hundreds of viewers took to the social media platform to point out the striking similarity.

One tweet, which garnered more than 4,500 likes, wrote: “Liz Truss has recreated Margaret Thatcher’s appearance from her 1979 election broadcast down to the last detail.”

Another joked: “Liz Truss’s Margaret Thatcher Tribute Act is available for hire”.

Ms Truss joined fellow Tory leader contenders Tom Tugendhat, Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt for the first live televised debate, hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

For the #C4LeaderDebate Liz Truss has recreated Margaret Thatcher’s appearance from her 1979 election broadcast down to the last detail pic.twitter.com/pqzJPADQsl — Andrew Gunn 🇺🇦 (@ASGunn) July 15, 2022

Stood by Johnson

Asked when she had stood up for integrity and honesty, Liz Truss told the debate: “I stood by Boris Johnson, of course, I raised issues with him in private, but I supported him for the leadership election.”

“I was part of his Cabinet and I owed him my loyalty.”

She also appeared to take a swipe at Mr Sunak’s record as chancellor in her final remarks.

Speaking after the ex-chancellor, she said: “We face grave challenges as a country, the worst economic crisis for a generation, an appalling war perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine, after decades of very slow growth.

“Now is not the time for a continuity of our current economic policy.

“We need to be bold, we need to do things differently, we need to cut taxes, we need to unleash growth, and we need to unleash the potential of all of the people across our great country.”

Reactions

1.

After the Tory leadership debate, I have now updated my Liz Truss – Thatcher cosplay line-up



Liz swears this is all sheer coincidence#c4leadersdebate #lizztruss pic.twitter.com/peoUR7pBF8 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) July 15, 2022

2.

It's like Liz Truss has some sort of weird shrine in her house full of thatcher photos, from which she takes regular inspiration



Like Halloween, where we all get to plan to dress up as our favourite scary character



Bloody odd behaviour — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) July 16, 2022

3.

I was thinking The Exorcist 🤔 — Will O'Malley 🖖🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@OMalleyWilliam) July 15, 2022

4.

5.

6.

You will all notice that in most of the shots Margaret Thatcher is among other people



Whereas Liz Truss is always on her own, the star of her own vanity photographer staged photo opportunity — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) July 15, 2022

7.

Alan Partridge super fan vibes… pic.twitter.com/KIOQKIzX6t — Andy Stretch (@KnightnDave) July 15, 2022

8.

Tragedy repeated as farce — John Hancock will be with you in a zeptosecond (@cwjohn) July 15, 2022

9.

We’re waiting patiently for this re-enactment…



📸 John Varley pic.twitter.com/Zp7LbGJ81g — Varley Photos (@varleyphotos) July 15, 2022

10.

It'd be funny if it wasn't so calculated and risible — Cangarwbach 💙🇦🇺🇬🇧🦷 (@cangarwbach) July 15, 2022

