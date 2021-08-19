As students prepare to spend a year studying in Spain they have been hit with application issues that means they could be facing lengthy delays.

It could even mean they can’t take up their placements.

It comes as Nando’s has shut 45 restaurants after suffering a shortage of chicken as industry suppliers warned supply chain disruption is “not going away”.

The restaurant chain said it had to close sites after it was impacted by staffing shortages at suppliers and reduced numbers of lorry drivers, which have also impacted supermarket shelves in recent weeks.

A poultry industry source said that warnings last month that EU worker rules and logistics issues would continue to hit food supply had not been heeded.

Brexit

Due to Brexit people need visas to work abroad for a year.

Spanish authorities said time was needed for universities and students to adapt to the new system.

They said student visas are a priority for all Spanish Consulates.

However, due to the pressing nature of this issue Universities UK International has written to the Spanish embassy and the Foreign Office, asking if students can apply in Spain.

Now the UK is no longer part of the EU, students planning to study in Spain have to compile a dossier of documents, including:

a medical certificate

proof of income

a criminal-record check

proof of acceptance at a Spanish university

Ella Perret is one of a number of students unsure about their future.

She told the BBC it has cost her hundreds of pounds but she feels no nearer to her dream of studying in Spain.

“So many times I’ve been tempted to just say I’m not going,” she added.

She added: “I haven’t booked a flight or accommodation because I don’t know if I’m going.”

