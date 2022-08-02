We got our Blue passports back due to Brexit but at what cost?

The Telegraph (of all papers!) has published a story on the diminishing powers of our fabled new documents.

It was then picked up by financial journalist Paul Lewis, who shared their findings on social media.

It comes as a New York Times article has concluded that ‘The fantasy of Brexit Britain is over.’

The graph shows that in 2010 the British passport was ranked as the most powerful in the world, and now it has slid to 13th.

What could have caused this?

The fall of the British Passport “In 2010, it was ranked as the most powerful in the world. According to the Henley Passport Index, we could visit more destinations without a prior visa than any other nationality.” Now it’s 13th. https://t.co/iIxZbGm6pY pic.twitter.com/nXxu4S8Dt8 — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) August 2, 2022

Mogg mistake

Even Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.

The Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais

But after holidaymakers faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border Mr Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but “for the right reason”.

Mr Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover they will be at Calais”.

Asked if he would apologise during the appearance on LBC radio, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course, I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason, if I may put it that way.

“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely, they have decided to do that.”

Reactions

The news was not met with much surprise but more resignation:

1.

Almost as if becoming a third nation country and abolishing freedom of movement within the EU and Schengen zone was a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/fFaZaLQFkV — Mavis Cruet 🌼🇪🇺 🇧🇪 🎩 (@MavisCruet8) August 2, 2022

2.

What could possibly have happened that could have brought about this collapse in the status of the British passport?#ToryBrexit — Paul Stevenson (@paulste1957) August 2, 2022

3.

4.

yEAh bUt iTs bLuE https://t.co/FVNdCF8NZI — Alex (@no_prob_llama) August 2, 2022

5.

6.

Big clap to all the #brexiteers well done! What an achievement. https://t.co/QcV69UC59W — Ian Tasker (@Tasker40) August 2, 2022

7.

Is this what the Conservatives meant by global Britain… 🤔 https://t.co/chx03HhXA9 — Michael Payne – From Gedling, For Gedling🌹 (@MichaelPayneUK) August 2, 2022

8.

9.

Bloody brexit….what an act of unnecessary self destruction https://t.co/v6GpB7YrpQ — gill ashton (@ashtongill) August 2, 2022

10.

FREEDOM!!!!!! https://t.co/3cnhpRIJQV — Keith Randall 2022, tick tock, time's up Johnson (@KeithRandall10) August 2, 2022

Related: SNP in a permanent state of ‘mild fury’ – Rees-Mogg