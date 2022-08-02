Some people were a tad surprised that Nadine Dorries was snapped with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (now Horner) celebrating the Lionesses’ famous victory over Germany.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

The TV audience peaked at 17.5million on BBC One.

However, Geri does appear a soft spot for the Tories and especially Margaret Thatcher.

Girl power radiating from Wembley tonight 💥✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/uVKrOnnJlA — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 31, 2022

But if that wasn’t enough another picture has emerged of Geri with her arms around Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss.

The Daily Mail‘s deputy political editor John Stevens shared the pic and wrote: Exclusive: Spice Girl Geri Horner told Liz Truss to “go for it!” as they met at Wembley yesterday.

Exclusive: Spice Girl Geri Horner told Liz Truss to "go for it!" as they met at Wembley yesterday https://t.co/OvyNooAGDP pic.twitter.com/pmrtqZ3AHW — John Stevens (@johnestevens) August 1, 2022

It might be a tad hypocritical as Liz Truss launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said the Scottish National Party leader is “always moaning”.

Also, Geri was the original Brexiteer…apparently.

Geri was the original Brexiteer. https://t.co/tLvILpQggg — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) August 2, 2022

Reactions

The puns rolled in, as Liz Truss hopes two become one in the leadership race, sorry.

Well Gerri made it big with no ideas and no talent, so I guess she sees Liz Truss as a kindred spirit…. a twin even. If she pulled it off, why can't Mavis? — Underdog67 (@Underdoggy67) August 1, 2022

This is beyond parody 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bQYVhYT6Si — Monsieur Cleno (@MonsieurCleno) August 1, 2022

That’s a really creepy photo 🫣 — m (@SueClarkson11) August 2, 2022

Contrived PHOTO OP… much? https://t.co/wRgm8kPnge — Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) August 1, 2022

11 year old me somehow knew this would happen https://t.co/3qRG2K7mGf pic.twitter.com/vv8lBEDfel — Sleep-deprived Kat (@rantingkat) August 1, 2022

I feel like “Twitter remembers Geri was a Tory” day comes around earlier every year https://t.co/WFmBesE0mZ — . (@twlldun) August 1, 2022

Spice Up Your Reich. pic.twitter.com/2Gc7orecqM — Count Binface (@CountBinface) August 1, 2022

If you weren’t aged between 4 and 12 in 1996, you have no idea how devastating these GH pics are! — Erin L Teare (@SakuraGanaVkng) August 1, 2022

I wouldn't be surprised if she's appointed the new treasurer on 5th September #nothingwouldsurprisemenow https://t.co/CEyT0VAPBP — Dr Jacqueline Ward💙🐝 (@JacquiAnnC) August 2, 2022

If you wanna be my lover, you’ve gotta get with my friends https://t.co/SNNsBEu6k0 — P 🇮🇪 #StandWithUkraine (@PMc276) August 2, 2022

If you want to be my lover

You've got get more right wing

Taking rights from workers

Privatise everything — Treacle (@treacletruffle) August 1, 2022

