Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Liz Truss over comments she made at a leadership hustings in regards to SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The Conservative Party leadership candidate criticised Scotland’s First Minister before ruling out a second independence referendum.

Ms Truss referenced growing up in Paisley before saying: “I feel like I’m a child of the union, I really believe we’re a family and we’re better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.”

Tory members cheered and applauded the comment, with the Foreign Secretary adding: “She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

Liz Truss – "Just ignore Nicola Sturgeon… she's an attention seeker" pic.twitter.com/fpMC4HjQIe — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 1, 2022

Rees-Mogg, who has given his backing to Truss, defended her comments on Sky News, saying Sturgeon is “often wrong” and is “always moaning”.

Asked whether those sorts of comments only calcify the feeling in Scotland that they want to separate from the Union, the Brexit opportunities minister replied:

“The SNP get very cross. Its permanent default state is a state of mild fury.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: ‘Flaky’ and ‘neurotic’ 2019 intake of Tory MPs to blame for PM’s downfall – allies say