Who to blame for Brexit not quite turning out the way we were promised?

The right have blamed France, Ireland, Germany and, well, basically anyone but themselves.

Now the Express has decided it is those pesky unions holding Brexit Britain back.

The article’s title reads: “Unions holding Brexit Britain to ransom! Trade deal faces COLLAPSE as worker row erupts.”

It seems that trying to ensure labour rights is an awful thing, as they write: “Union leaders from both countries have said that Washington should be pushing for a “worker-centred approach to trade” to help unlock the deal.”

Rushing

However, the TUC’s general secretary, Frances O’Grady accused Mr Johnson’s government of rushing into post-Brexit negotiations with nations that “readily abuse fundamental human and labour rights”.

She added: “Trade deals can lift labour standards, promote decent work and reduce inequality around the world

“But the UK government has agreed too many deals that leave working people worse off.

“Enough is enough.

“It’s time for a truly worker-centred trade approach.

“That means meaningfully consulting with trade unions and acting on our concerns.

“Only then is the US government likely to consider closer trade ties with the UK.”

Reactions

The idea that ensuring workers’ rights in a trans-Atlantic trade deal being portrayed as a bad thing hasn’t gone down too well on Twitter with some people.

Don’t dress this up like it’s the TUC stopping “Brexit benefits”. It’s the US government:



“The groups said that under Joe Biden’s administration, the US had increasingly involved protections for workers’ rights in trade negotiations in recent years,”https://t.co/6Tsi3uD0RT — Is anybody there? (@gudnameztaken) April 25, 2022

So our workers shouldn’t have rights??! — UKTRADING (@UKPENNYTRADER) April 25, 2022

Lolz



‘Brexit britain’



The joke of the world pic.twitter.com/lPuH7vHOQI — LaLa Gomera (@lala_gomera) April 25, 2022

I support workers' rights over the rights of corporations and wealthy politicians — Paige Price 🇺🇦 (@KeepCalmPersist) April 25, 2022

Correct headline. Exploitative bosses put trade deal at risk by refusing the grant workers basic rights so they can increase their profits and remove money from the country's economy to their off shore accounts — Sir Titian of ted (@titianted) April 25, 2022

Ah, we can't blame the EU anymore. Let's blame Trade Unions instead… — Diana Strasser 💙 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇦🇹 (@diana_strasser) April 25, 2022

Millions of workers in UK and USA expect their governments to maintain basic employee rights.

How outrageous says the Express! — Dave R (@daveRessex) April 25, 2022

