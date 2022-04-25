Nigel Farage has insisted that Marine Le Pen’s time is still to come after she lost the presidential election to Emmanuel Macron yesterday.
The former UKIPer said the “dam could finally burst in France” after a comprehensive victory was sealed by the En Marche! leader.
He said “Le Pen” is far from finished in a nod to her winning the next election, likely in 2027.
But he was quickly reminded of similar comments made in 2017 ahead of the last election when he said Le Pen’s time will come in 2022.
Needless to say, there were a few people who were glad to point this out on social media.
