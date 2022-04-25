Nigel Farage has insisted that Marine Le Pen’s time is still to come after she lost the presidential election to Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

The former UKIPer said the “dam could finally burst in France” after a comprehensive victory was sealed by the En Marche! leader.

He said “Le Pen” is far from finished in a nod to her winning the next election, likely in 2027.

The dam could finally burst in France next time around. Marine Le Pen is far from finished. pic.twitter.com/q56lGKT3MV — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 25, 2022

But he was quickly reminded of similar comments made in 2017 ahead of the last election when he said Le Pen’s time will come in 2022.

Marine Le Pen will be French president by 2022. pic.twitter.com/Q1OgTIm34t — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 7, 2017

Needless to say, there were a few people who were glad to point this out on social media.

"Alexa, show me a terrible take that has aged incredibly poorly." https://t.co/ahh3OTCd5y — Cllr Matt Dent (@CllrDent) April 25, 2022

If you love a bet, then take this tipster’s tips….. https://t.co/omJEGXoVlu — Andy Payne 🇺🇦 (@PercyBlakeney63) April 25, 2022

Related: Sue Gray’s Covid parties review could ‘end’ Johnson’s premiership, says report