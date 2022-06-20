Britain is failing to reap the benefits of Brexit “because of the defeatist mindset of ruling elites”, a report published in The Sun has claimed.

The Centre for Brexit Policy (CBP), a pro-Brexit, free-market thinktank established in March 2020, has moved to blame Remainers for Brexit not working out.

It warned: “The notion we are a country in decline is deeply ingrained in our elites, especially Whitehall and Westminster.

“It explains why we joined the EU and why we are struggling to escape its orbit.

“How different would our view of the world and of our role in it be if we thought of ourselves as a new and rising force rather than a nation in decline?”

The report says: “After Brexit, Britain needs a self-confident national mindset, one that sets aside the myth of declinism and recognises the country has huge assets, not least the fact it is held in high regard across the world.”

Reactions

It appears the report concludes that if we all just believed in Brexit, then the UK would prosper.

Well, that was met with a tad bit of criticism:

Yep. Blame Remainers for Brexit's failures. Usual desperate guff from the Sun:

"Pessimist Remainer elites are 'stopping Britain from reaping benefits of Brexit' " – The Sun https://t.co/g3zXtiOLWu — A C Grayling #FBPE 3.5% #Reform #Rejoin #FBPA 🐟 (@acgrayling) June 19, 2022

Pessimist Remainer elites are stopping Britain from reaping the benefits of Brexit says the Sun! So the permanent damage to our economy is the fault of those who warned about the dangers of Brexit rather than those who sold us a pup! 🤔 https://t.co/6QsAtX5UYa — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) June 19, 2022

"The authors include Professor Robert Tombs of Cambridge, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and foreign policy experts."

I'm almost too busy laughing to remind you that I predicted this desperate nonsense, pretty much word for word. https://t.co/x2vasSPCCN — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 19, 2022

“They just cannot let go of the EU comfort blanket, experts say.”



That sounds exactly like something experts would say. Who are these experts?



Half way through the article…



“The paper, published by the Centre for Brexit Policy…”



😂😂😂 https://t.co/1C9rLUM8zd — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) June 19, 2022

Noticed how, with "Brexit benefits" so cruelly absent, now they can no longer blame Covid – they're still blaming the EU, Brussels, the ECHR, Johnson even ! – or outlandish groupings like "pessimist Remainer elites" 👇🤡



NO, YOU WIMPS ! IT'S ALL ON YOU ! GROW SOME ! OWN IT !! pic.twitter.com/jXYUbenKYI — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 19, 2022

80 seat majority and it’s still someone’s else’s fault. They really are pathetic Pessimist Remainer elites are stopping Britain from reaping the benefits of Brexit, report reveals https://t.co/XmWgSX6q0s — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) June 19, 2022

It's as if Rupert dictated this down the phonehttps://t.co/wbgHobBUjE — jorge 💛💙 (@antartica81) June 19, 2022

As a pessimistic Remainer elite I can confirm that I have, single handedly, perverted the entire course of British history. Next week I am starting WW3 https://t.co/f8vFNGFHJi — The summers we shared (@Picss3o) June 20, 2022

