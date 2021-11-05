Brixton Brewery is celebrating the launch of its new beer, URBAN ANIMALS, by partnering with Vauxhall City Farm and giving away free cans in exchange for animal noises.

With Vauxhall City Farm having had close to the public during lockdown, Brixton Brewery saw an opportunity to make use of the community garden by planting hops and brewing a new fundraising beer to celebrate the farm’s work in the local community.

Brewed with hops grown on the farm, actual monetary proceeds from URBAN ANIMALS will be donated to Vauxhall City Farm, having lost 81 per cent of its income streams over the past 18 months, having had to reduce its staff and services as well as being forced to sell several of its horses.

With the first can of beer available for free, by mimicking the sound of animals found on the farm, the beer can be redeemed by tagging Brixton Brewery in an animal noise Instagram video, for which a voucher code will be provided.

The ‘Pay by Neigh’ campaign will also run at the Brixton Brewery Taproom from Thursday 18th until Thursday 25th November, with recipients also encouraged to make a donation to Vauxhall City Farm.

On the new ‘Pay by Neigh’ campaign, Monica Tyler, CEO of Vauxhall City Farm, said: “It has been a difficult 18 months or so due to the pandemic, with an 81% loss in revenue streams due to lockdown restrictions this resulted in cutbacks in staffing and closure of the farm. One of the saddest points was when we were forced to sell most of our horses. Thankfully, we are back open and serving the local community once again. With the help of Brixton Brewery, we hope to raise awareness that the farm is back open for visitors, everyone is welcomed, its free to enter! We also hope to secure vital donations too, to continue our work. Cheers to that!”

Xochitl Benjamin, co-founder of Brixton Brewery added: “Brixton Brewery is a keen supporter of local causes and when we heard that there was an opportunity to partner with the amazing Vauxhall City Farm we knew we had to get involved! It has been super exciting to brew with hops that were planted and harvested just a short ride down the Victoria Line from our brewery in Brixton. We hope that the beer will shine a light on the truly wonderful work the farm does in the community, whilst generating some much-needed income from beer sales and donations. I can’t wait to hear a barrage of barks and see a cluster of chicken clucks in support of this great cause!”

This leaves us with just one vital question: what’s your animal noise of choice?

