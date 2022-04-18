Do you like groups of people standing up on planes and singing?

Well anyone who has ever had to put up with a stag do mid-flight is bound to say, hell no.

But what if it was a bunch of Chrisitans praising the lord, with the help of a guitar? Come back Gary’s stag weekend to Benidorm all is forgiven?

Well a clip of people singing in the aisle, strumming a guitar, as well as shouting out from their seats, has reached over 30 million views since it was posted.

According to TMZ, the video was posted by Jack Jensz Jr, who the news site says appears to be a pastor of some sort.

The clip was uploaded on April 9th along with the caption: “Worshipping our King Jesus 30,000 feet in the air!”

Some people loved it?

I don’t find anything wrong with this video.

On the contrary, I have mega respect for the people playing and singing.

“Preach the gospel to all the world” — Be The Light 💡 (@OnthatileM_99) April 17, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people were not so keen…

1.

Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022

2.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

3.

Everyone knows this would have been stopped immediately if it were songs from any other religion — VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS 🇺🇸 (@ManMet80) April 16, 2022

4.

Trying to imagine what would happen if I boarded a plane and tried singing Muslim devotional songs. https://t.co/BH7MycKRSN — Kamil Choudhury (@kchoudhu) April 18, 2022

5.

I’m a Christian but feel like this would be me on the ride. pic.twitter.com/3X7DviKeYV — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) April 16, 2022

6.

Nope. I’d be pulling the exit door open. pic.twitter.com/CEOQSX4Y3g — Ryan James Dee  (@RyanJamesDee) April 15, 2022

7.

As a Christian, I despise this. It’s inappropriate, selfish, and deeply insulting to other communities. This is the kind of arrogant behavior that repulses people away from the church while enabling those who shamelessly discriminate against religious minorities. https://t.co/HSvwPO2BeO — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 16, 2022

8.

if i wanted to be trapped in a poorly ventilated room with the worst singing imaginable i would just go to church https://t.co/VUCMyeMpNY — (k)amanda (@eastsidewidow) April 18, 2022

