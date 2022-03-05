The world is still reeling from the shock passing of Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne. The 52-year-old was confirmed dead on Friday, after suffering a heart attack at a luxury villa in Thailand – where guests are required to pay upwards of £2,000 per night.

Shane Warne latest: Private villa ‘investigated’ by cops

Following an investigation at the property, foul play was ruled out by law enforcement.

CCTV footage was studied on Saturday, revealing that nothing untoward caused the spin king’s demise. An autopsy will take place within the next few days, as top Thai medical officials scramble to find an fathomable explanation for this sudden death.

Tributes have poured in relentlessly for the man widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the history of the game. In his heyday, Shane Warne was hated and adored in equal measure by opposition fans – but even his sternest critics wouldn’t deny what a talent he was.

LOOK: Thai resort hosted late cricket star before his death…

The larger-than-life character was known for his excesses off the pitch, too – and nothing sums up his love for the finer things quite like the Samujana Villa he was staying in. The plush lodge boasts dramatic views, gorgeous living spaces, and inviting private pools for each room.

‘Warney’, as he was affectionately known, spent his last hours living it up in luxury. He was with friends, and according to his last posts online, the world-renowned athlete was bowled over by his surroundings: A quick glance at Samujana’s Twitter feed shows why…

