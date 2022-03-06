Russia’s forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor, in another worrying escalation of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent tweeted: “Russian troops shell nuclear research facility in Kharkiv. The Kharkiv branch of Ukraine’s Security Service reported that Russia used Grad multiple rocket launchers to shell the Kharkiv Physics and Technology Institute.”

Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzheppar said the installation contains 37 nuclear fuel cells in its core.

⚡️ Russian troops shell nuclear research facility in Kharkiv.



The Kharkiv branch of Ukraine’s Security Service reported that Russia used Grad multiple rocket launchers to shell the Kharkiv Physics and Technology Institute. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 6, 2022

Russian fired upon another nuclear facility. This time they hit the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology that houses the nuclear research facility Neutron Source. Russia is intentionally firing at nuclear facilities over the past week https://t.co/dlZ2nm9yiM — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) March 6, 2022

This footage is from inside of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russian forces attack, in a separate incident earlier in the week.

Incredible video of the inside of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russian forces attack.

“Stop firing at the nuclear facility … You are endangering the safety of the entire world.”

Footage verified by @nytimes visual investigations team.https://t.co/echxxE8hRd pic.twitter.com/znbyz8CdnL — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 5, 2022

Darker days

The West has “failed to learn the lessons of Russian behaviour” that have led to the invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister said as he warned world leaders: “We need to prepare now for even darker days ahead.”

In a nearly 1,300-word essay in the New York Times published on Sunday, Boris Johnson appealed to his counterparts to do more to resist the normalisation of the Russian offensive.

“Have we done enough for Ukraine? The honest answer is no,” he wrote, as he set out a six-point plan which he thinks will tackle Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advance.

Mr Johnson said “never in my life have I seen an international crisis where the dividing line between right and wrong has been so stark”, as he insisted world leaders “must not allow anyone in the Kremlin to get away with misrepresenting our intentions to find post-facto justification for their war of choice”.

Related: Video resurfaces of Putin’s passionate speech insisting UK completes Brexit