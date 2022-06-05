A leading refugee charity has claimed that two 16-year-old migrants – who recently arrived in the UK – are facing imminent deportation to Rwanda by the start of next week. The Home Office, however, disputes their given ages.

Home Office controversy: Young refugees allegedly set for ‘unaccompanied deportation’

Care4Calais are volunteer-run charity supporting refugees in the UK, France and Belgium. They have received information about the callous plan to send both teenagers thousands of miles away, as part of the Home Office’s controversial new plans to process illegal immigrants.

The hardline stance of sending undocumented migrants to Rwanda has drawn widespread condemnation – but the government has not backed down on the issue, and it’s reported that one deportation flight is set to leave on Tuesday 14 June.

The two young boys identified by Care4Calais will allegedly be on this flight. The Home Office claim they are both in their twenties, something the charity disputes. Their lawyers will now fight for legitimate ‘age assessments’ to prevent this move.

Rwanda refugee flight set down for 14 June

It is estimated that over 70% of those with Rwanda notices have suffered torture or trafficking either in their home countries, or on the incredibly dangerous journeys they have made. Regardless, the Home Office is standing firm on the issue.